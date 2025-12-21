These Hybrids Can Get 50 MPG Or More

Fuel makes up a sizable portion of car running costs – GasBuddy data reveals that drivers in the United States spent $423.1 billion on gas in 2024. For many who are concerned about gas prices, switching to a highly economical car such as a hybrid is a good way to keep those expenses down. Today's hybrids deliver better fuel economy figures than their nonhybrid counterparts thanks to electric motors that supplement the main engine's output and assist with activities that require a lot of fuel, such as acceleration or restarting after a stop.

But not all hybrid cars are equal when it comes to saving money on fuel bills. And so we dug into the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data to find the most efficient hybrids you can buy. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) were not considered, as their efficiency largely depends on how much battery capacity they have and how regularly they are charged. If you never plug your PHEV in to charge, it would work almost the same way as a traditional hybrid, relying on its gasoline engine and regenerative braking to recoup energy while driving. This usually leads to higher fuel consumption compared to when you charge the battery, since it overworks the engine.