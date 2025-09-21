Unreliable Toyotas Do Exist And These Are The Worst (According To Owners)

Buying a used Toyota may seem like a straightforward decision, and understandably so. You very rarely hear about them being affected by major faults that leave them undrivable for long. Plus, Toyota, as a brand, is historically best known for its build quality and reliability, to the point that it now serves as the de facto paragon of dependability. But in the world of cars, it's a gamble with any model out of warranty.

Even cars from the same model year can display significant differences in reliability sometimes, with some being rock-solid and others suffering a high fault rate. We have seen it many times before, and not even Toyotas are exempt from these issues. Take the XV40-generation Camry. Some models of the midsize car are known to suffer engine problems like excessive oil consumption, in addition to the infamous sticky and melting dashboard issues that occurred due to prolonged exposure to heat.

Besides the Camry, specific RAV4, Corolla, Prius, and Avalon models have all had varying issues with the transmission, engine, and safety tech. But some Toyota cars are more likely to experience issues than others, evidenced by owners' comments online. And on that note, we've compiled some of the most complained-about Toyota cars based on feedback from owners on Car Complaints.

To be clear, it's not that the vehicles in this list are bound to be faulty. Far from it. It's more that you can't necessarily rely on them to provide worry-free driving, as they're among the Toyota cars that have been widely reported by owners to have suffered lots of issues worth watching out for.