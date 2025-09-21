Unreliable Toyotas Do Exist And These Are The Worst (According To Owners)
Buying a used Toyota may seem like a straightforward decision, and understandably so. You very rarely hear about them being affected by major faults that leave them undrivable for long. Plus, Toyota, as a brand, is historically best known for its build quality and reliability, to the point that it now serves as the de facto paragon of dependability. But in the world of cars, it's a gamble with any model out of warranty.
Even cars from the same model year can display significant differences in reliability sometimes, with some being rock-solid and others suffering a high fault rate. We have seen it many times before, and not even Toyotas are exempt from these issues. Take the XV40-generation Camry. Some models of the midsize car are known to suffer engine problems like excessive oil consumption, in addition to the infamous sticky and melting dashboard issues that occurred due to prolonged exposure to heat.
Besides the Camry, specific RAV4, Corolla, Prius, and Avalon models have all had varying issues with the transmission, engine, and safety tech. But some Toyota cars are more likely to experience issues than others, evidenced by owners' comments online. And on that note, we've compiled some of the most complained-about Toyota cars based on feedback from owners on Car Complaints.
To be clear, it's not that the vehicles in this list are bound to be faulty. Far from it. It's more that you can't necessarily rely on them to provide worry-free driving, as they're among the Toyota cars that have been widely reported by owners to have suffered lots of issues worth watching out for.
2009 Toyota Corolla
The humble Toyota Corolla has long been the favored choice of budget buyers wanting an affordable car that's cheap to run. Its enduring appeal lies in its decent fuel economy and ability to not bother owners with constant repairs and maintenance expenses. Sadly, that reliability trait isn't always reflected in the 2009 model. The Toyota 2.4-liter 2AZ-FE engine in the Corolla XRS is known to burn through oil quickly, often due to faulty pistons and piston oil control rings.
A number of owners have reported that the oil burning issue is limited to the 2009 Corolla XRS and does not extend to models with the 1.8-liter 2ZR-FE. Going by my experience with the 2ZR engine in the 2012 Corolla S, I'm inclined to believe that those claims could be accurate, as my 1.8 doesn't burn any oil at all even after having racked up over 83,000 miles on the odometer. As far as the 1.8 2ZR-FE found in the 2009 Corolla models, though, water pump failure can be a worrying issue.
2007 Toyota Camry
The Toyota Camry has achieved several key milestones since the XV40-generation debuted for the 2007 model year. One of the biggest headlines is that the midsize car is now only offered as a hybrid model, which, ironically, first became available in 2007. And while it's no sports machine, our review found that the current XV80-generation Camry feels sportier to drive than its predecessors, thanks to well-judged suspension tweaks.
But with new cars feeling increasingly out of reach, you may find yourself wanting to explore older Camry models. In that case, conventional economic wisdom suggests that you should approach buying the 2007 Camry with caution. According to reports by owners on Car Complaints, the major issue with this vehicle is high oil consumption, which can lead to catastrophic engine damage if left untreated. Interestingly, this engine is the same familiar 2AZ unit found in the 2009 Toyota Corolla XRS, where it's also plagued by oil consumption fault.
A Reddit post by u/ConsciousAd4 attributes the excessive oil consumption issue to the engine's piston assembly either having too few piston-ring holes or ones that are too small. This tends to restrict flow, preventing enough oil from returning to the crankcase after being scraped by the oil-control piston ring. Eventually, the oil residue builds up in the combustion chamber, where it is burned with the fuel during the combustion process. The burnt oil then exits through the exhaust, which the car often gives off as blue smoke seen on startup.
2002 Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 is a compact SUV with many happy owners who most usually appreciate its reliability, good cargo space, reasonable fuel economy, and car-like driving experience. Add to that the fact that it has raised its game significantly in recent years and is now hybrid only, and you could argue it's an even more compelling proposition on the basis of this switch. But the RAV4 hasn't always been pleasant. The 2002 model, for example, is known to frustrate owners with transmission faults.
These problems frequently led to symptoms such as delayed gear engagement, trouble accelerating, the transmission jumping from gear-to-gear unexpectedly, and eventually complete failure. More commonly, the issues were caused by a defective engine control unit (ECU), a device responsible for controlling the transmission system and various engine functions. Sadly, according to owners, the unit in the 2002 RAV4 likes to bungle transmission control signals, resulting in the above issues, which can wind up being costly to fix. Per Car Complaints, owners of the 2002 Toyota RAV4 typically face transmission repair bills amounting to $3,000 or more.
2010 Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius has a divisive history, but the 2010 Prius didn't make this list because of differences in opinion. Rather, it's a consequence of its excessive oil consumption, which earned it Car Complaints' "Avoid Like the Plague" rating. The Prius' 2ZR-FXE engine can have issues with the piston rings clogging due to accumulated deposits over time.
The buildup makes it difficult for the oil control rings to manage oil effectively, resulting in oil entering the combustion chamber and burning along with the fuel. Other than the oil consumption issue, many 2010 Prius owners report facing head gasket failures, often because the car's EGR (exhaust gas recirculating) valves are prone to clogging from the buildup of carbon deposits. EGR valves are crucial in that they help reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by redirecting some exhaust gases back through the engine to lower combustion temperatures and improve efficiency.
As such, there are usually consequences when EGR valves get blocked, as they become incapable of efficiently dissipating the excess heat that is generated in the combustion chamber. This causes temperatures to rise, leading to head gasket damage and eventual failure. It's a big problem, not only with the 2010, but also most of the third-generation Prius models (2010-2015).
Because of that, some avoid the third-gens entirely as a way to reduce their risks. The fourth-generation Prius (2016-2022) seems good overall, but can be susceptible to cracked heat exchanger issues. So, it's a good idea to check things thoroughly before you buy. Alternatively, if you have deep enough pockets, you might want to consider the fifth-generation Prius (2023-present), which we enthusiastically touted as being somewhat of a hybrid perfection.
2016 Toyota Tacoma
Despite the Toyota Tacoma's reputation for reliability, the 2016 Tacoma is not without its fair share of complaints, the majority of which focus on issues with its automatic transmission. Many owners have reported experiencing disappointingly delayed shifting, particularly when the transmission is cold. Shifts can also feel harsh or jerky during cold starts, even in low mileage models.
One driver on CarComplaints.com wrote, "I live in AZ so this is not just about the transmission not engaging in cold weather as it was 102 here today. The transmission will not engage without a 5 to 10-second delay anytime of the day. When you start the truck and place it in reverse it will hesitate before shifting, if you press the gas before it engages the engine will race and then it will drop into gear and fly backwards."
Some of these issues are believed to occur due to a faulty transmission software and the transmissions being underfilled from the factory. Aside from transmission faults, the 2016 Tacoma tends to have issues with the 3rd brake light. According to some drivers, the factory-fitted unit is poorly sealed and allows water to seep into parts of the cabin whenever it rains or the truck goes through a wash, leaving the rear seats and headliner wet.