What Is Toyota's I-Force Max (And Which Vehicles Use It)?

Today, if you want a large Toyota vehicle with a responsive, muscular engine that's capable, efficient, and fully compliant with emissions rules, the brand's i-Force Max engine is by far your best option. It's a hybrid powertrain system that pairs the Japanese automaker's internal combustion engines with an electric motor to provide more power and fuel efficiency than traditional ICE engines.

The i-Force Max hybrid powertrain is specifically designed for use in Toyota trucks and big body-on-frame SUVs that can both tow and head off-road. It's available in two different engine options and two states of tune, depending on the truck or SUV you're looking at. The first is a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V35A-FTS V6 hybrid producing 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. If that's too much for your application, there's a 2.4-liter turbocharged T24A-FTS inline-four hybrid setup with 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

Both of these torque-rich powertrains achieve their respective outputs with a bit of help from a 48-horsepower electric motor that is itself motivated by a 1.87-kWh NiMH battery that charges through regenerative braking and by using energy from the engine. In all, there are five Toyota vehicles that are powered by the brand's i-Force Max, not to be confused with the nonhybrid Toyota i-Force engine or the Toyota Hybrid Max system found in the likes of the Toyota Crown and Toyota Grand Highlander. Here's a look at the Toyota models that come with the i-Force Max engine.