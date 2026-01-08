What Free Extras Come With Buying Tires At Costco?
One of the most significant free extras that comes with buying tires at Costco is lifetime tire maintenance. It's a benefit that most owners won't appreciate until they need it.
When you purchase tires from Costco and have them installed there, routine services like tire rotation, balancing, inflation pressure checks, and flat tire repairs are included for the life of the tire. On their own, these are all things drivers could potentially pay for multiple times over the life of a set of tires. At Costco, they're bundled in from the start, which is good since tires are exempt from the company's generous return policy as they are considered wear items.
If you drive lots of miles over several years in your vehicle, the routine service benefits can lead to significant savings. Flat repairs, in particular, can be costly at other shops, even with insurance. Costco will also install new rubber valve stems during new-tire installation, which is another small detail that's usually an added charge elsewhere — although TPMS components may cost extra.
Nitrogen inflation and free air access
On top of their lifetime tire maintenance, Costco also offers nitrogen tire inflation at no additional cost, which often comes as a pleasant surprise for members. This is a service that other tire shops charge extra for, and for good reason.
Regular compressed air is also composed of mostly nitrogen, but filling your tires with 100% nitrogen has its perks. Popular Mechanics points out that more consistent tire pressure and even a slightly increased lifespan can be achieved by using nitrogen in your tires, as it improves pressure retention and reduces moisture.
Instead of coin-operated machines, Costco's air pumps are typically easy to use, allow you to set a target PSI, and automatically shut off when the tire reaches it. Some locations offer nitrogen air, while others provide standard air, but either way, the service is free. It's just one of the ways a Costco membership can save you money over competitors like Tire Rack.
Road hazard protection and no surprise fees
Another Costco perk that will give you peace of mind long after your tires have been installed is the five-year road hazard warranty. It covers tread damage or full failure of the tire, provided that either occurs during legal vehicle operation and that your tires have been maintained correctly. If a tire is damaged, Costco offers a credit toward a replacement based on remaining tread depth.
While not a blanket replacement policy, it's still better than nothing and can save you a pretty penny in the case of an unfortunate event. Warranties aside, there is value in Costco's pricing strategy itself, too. The advertised tire price also covers shipping fees, so there are no last-minute add-ons when you check out.
Combined with lifetime maintenance and free inflation services, the road hazard warranty rounds out a package built around predictability. That doesn't mean Costco is perfect. Some customers report long wait times or inconsistent service experiences, and prices aren't always the lowest for every tire model. If you want to check out the competition, here's how Costco's tire warranty stacks up against others.