What Free Extras Come With Buying Tires At Costco?

One of the most significant free extras that comes with buying tires at Costco is lifetime tire maintenance. It's a benefit that most owners won't appreciate until they need it.

When you purchase tires from Costco and have them installed there, routine services like tire rotation, balancing, inflation pressure checks, and flat tire repairs are included for the life of the tire. On their own, these are all things drivers could potentially pay for multiple times over the life of a set of tires. At Costco, they're bundled in from the start, which is good since tires are exempt from the company's generous return policy as they are considered wear items.

If you drive lots of miles over several years in your vehicle, the routine service benefits can lead to significant savings. Flat repairs, in particular, can be costly at other shops, even with insurance. Costco will also install new rubber valve stems during new-tire installation, which is another small detail that's usually an added charge elsewhere — although TPMS components may cost extra.