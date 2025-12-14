Can You Return Tires To Costco? Here's What Its Policy Actually Allows

Other tire retailers, like Tire Rack, will offer a 30-day return for a set of tires as long as they haven't been used at all. Beyond that, the tire manufacturer's warranty takes over. Other places, like Firestone, will give you a credit toward a different set of tires if you aren't happy with your purchase. If you're looking for cash for your tires, you're likely going to have to offer them up for sale on places like Facebook Marketplace or eBay.

While not getting a cash refund on a return tire might be a bummer, there are still some major benefits for buying a set of tires at Costco. It provides lifetime maintenance service on the tires, which includes pressure checking, balancing, rotations, and flat repairs. Costco will even fill your tires with nitrogen. Plus, ithas a road hazard warranty that's included in the purchase price, which — as Costco mentions — covers tires with "non-repairable punctures or impact damage" rendering them unable to be serviced normally.

Offering very limited refund windows is fairly common industry practice, as is simply offering no refunds at all. But as long as you do the research into what tire you need for your car, the only issues you might have should be covered under Costco's road hazard warranty or the tire manufacturer's warranty. If you need help, we even have a guide for choosing a set of tires that is the best bang for your buck.