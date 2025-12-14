Can You Return Tires To Costco? Here's What Its Policy Actually Allows
Costco Wholesale is known for having a pretty generous return policy. Outside of some very specific products, Costco insists that it will "guarantee your satisfaction on every product ... and will refund your purchase price" if you aren't happy. With a guarantee like that, you might be tempted to buy everything you need from your local warehouse. You can even purchase a new set of tires from there, and possibly save money over Tire Rack in the process. But what if you aren't happy with your new tires? Does Costco's return policy apply to them?
New tires purchased at Costco fall under one of the merchandise exceptions for returns, along with electronics and diamonds. That means you won't be able to get a cash refund for a set of tires, but there are other ways you'll be taken care of if there is a problem with your tire purchase from Costco.
Replacements instead of refunds
Tires at Costco are exempted from its return policy due to their limited lifespan. Tires are wear items, which means they only have a certain amount of useful life. The same exception also applies to batteries. This prevents someone from trying to return a set of tires that might not be worn out, but have expired. It would also prevent someone from buying a set of winter tires for a weekend ski trip, only to return them after the weekend is over.
But even though you can't get your money back, that doesn't mean Costco won't take care of you as a customer. Tires are sold with a manufacturer's warranty, meaning the tire maker should offer a replacement if there's any issue. Michelin, a brand sold by Costco locations, has a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. That guarantee allows you to exchange your tires for a new set of equal or lesser value. You can also contact Michelin within 30 days for a price adjustment if the tires go on sale after you buy them, so you won't miss out on deals if you get the tires just before they drop in price.
Are other tire retailers the same?
Other tire retailers, like Tire Rack, will offer a 30-day return for a set of tires as long as they haven't been used at all. Beyond that, the tire manufacturer's warranty takes over. Other places, like Firestone, will give you a credit toward a different set of tires if you aren't happy with your purchase. If you're looking for cash for your tires, you're likely going to have to offer them up for sale on places like Facebook Marketplace or eBay.
While not getting a cash refund on a return tire might be a bummer, there are still some major benefits for buying a set of tires at Costco. It provides lifetime maintenance service on the tires, which includes pressure checking, balancing, rotations, and flat repairs. Costco will even fill your tires with nitrogen. Plus, ithas a road hazard warranty that's included in the purchase price, which — as Costco mentions — covers tires with "non-repairable punctures or impact damage" rendering them unable to be serviced normally.
Offering very limited refund windows is fairly common industry practice, as is simply offering no refunds at all. But as long as you do the research into what tire you need for your car, the only issues you might have should be covered under Costco's road hazard warranty or the tire manufacturer's warranty. If you need help, we even have a guide for choosing a set of tires that is the best bang for your buck.