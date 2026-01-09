How Did The Buick Nailhead V8 Get Its Name?

No, "Nailhead" is not the guy on the movie poster for Clive Barker's "Hellraiser" — that's Pinhead. The name "Nailhead" is a direct result of Buick trying to make a V8 as slim as possible.

Buick's 322-cubic-inch Nailhead was a relative latecomer to the overhead-valve V8 scene when first offered in 1953, at least as far as the more luxury-oriented brands went. In 1949, Cadillac debuted its 331-cubic-inch High Compression V8 and Oldsmobile released the 303-cubic-inch Rocket V8. Chrysler was rocking FirePower hemi-headed V8s in 1951, and over at Ford, Lincolns got Y-block V8s in 1952. Perhaps waking up like Rip Van Winkle, wondering where the years went, GM's third-tier prestige division got to work on a V8 to fill the tight-shouldered hole of its aging, bulky straight-eight that had hung around since 1931.

In fact, Buick was so concerned with engine girth that it tried V8s with Volkswagen VR-adjacent 22.5- and 35-degree vee angles. Since V8s much prefer being at 90 degrees so as not to create stupendously unpleasant vibrations, these weren't going to work. Buick sucked it up and went 90 degrees, but was dead set on keeping those heads from poking out too far. So Buick set all eight valves in each head perfectly vertically in a straight line, looking like nails in a board under their covers. The valves were quite tiny, too: 1.75-inch intake, 1.25-inch exhaust.

But Buick never called the engine "Nailhead" — that was a nickname bestowed by hot rodders. Flip open the January 1954 issue of Buick Magazine and the copy brags about the new "Fireball" V8. The brand later called it "Wildcat" and "Super Wildcat," too, because Buick understood cool names.