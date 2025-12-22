Stepside Vs. Fleetside Truck Beds: What's The Difference?

The design of most modern pickups doesn't leave much room for creativity — except up front, and there we've ended up with tall hoods and big grilles that give a new definition to "killer good looks." But if you peek back at classic trucks, especially from the 1940s and 1950s, you may be surprised by their dramatically curved flanks. Go in for a close-up and you'll soon see why: Those older trucks — going right back to the start — have external rear fenders. And at its most basic, that's the difference here: Stepside trucks have external rear fenders, often with running boards connecting to the front fenders that provide an access step into the bed; fleetside trucks don't.

It really all starts with Henry Ford, who may not have built the first modern car but does get credit for the first modern truck. Many owners, including Mr. Ford, were already converting Model Ts to cargo haulers on their own by simply adding a box/bed to the back of a pre-existing car. And when Ford decided to cash in on the trend in 1925, it was with the same kind of simplified assembly process that helped drive costs down for his car. That meant just following the DIY method of dropping the bed in between the rear wheels — instead of taking additional time and money to develop a better-integrated solution. It would take about three more decades for that to happen, and when it did, Chevrolet would set the pace.