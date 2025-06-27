Those Pesky Blind Spots Keep Getting Larger, Says IIHS

It helps to see where you're going when you're driving down the road, and yet according to a recent study by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Volpe Center, this basic prerequisite has become far more difficult in modern vehicles. Forward visibility up to 10 meters has become worse in all seven vehicles tested, and as much as 58% worse in some SUVs.

IIHS has developed new techniques that enable researchers to quickly and easily measure the area of visibility from the driver's seat. The study selected seven popular vehicles sold between 1997 and 2023. During this time, bicyclist and pedestrian fatalities increased by 42% and 37%, respectively, which is why this time period was selected (we already know big vehicles are dangerous for cyclists). The study used IIHS's new methods to identify blind spots and measure forward visibility up to 32.8 feet (10 meters) away. That may not seem like much, but if you're making a turn at 10 mph, you can easily stop for a pedestrian or bicycle 32.8 feet away, as long as you can see it first.

The vehicles tested included thee SUVs (Honda CR-V, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Chevy Suburban), two sedans (Toyota Camry and Honda Accord), and the Ford F-150 pickup. A total of 17 different vehicles were tested to measure differences in visibility throughout each generation available between 1997 and 2023. The results show a disturbing trend of consistently worse visibility in all newer models, especially SUVs, which have also become much more popular in recent years.