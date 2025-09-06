These 1990s Cars Are Skyrocketing In Value

One of a car enthusiast's greatest pains is watching a formerly affordable dream car get priced out of reach. Fifteen years ago, a decent Ferrari Testarossa cost $75,000. Now it's double that. In January of 2012, a concours condition Mercedes 500E would have been about $10,000. In 2025, you'd have to add a zero to that number for the same car. The story is the same for so many cars we used to think of as "just another old car," such as Porsche 911 SCs, Toyota Supra Turbos, Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4s, Ferrari 308s, 1993 Ford Mustang Cobras, and Jeep Grand Wagoneers (the old cool ones with fake wood paneling).

Cars can rise in value for a stupefying number of reasons, such that even chaos-theory experts would get migraines trying to predict which vehicle will reach six figures next. Nostalgia, movie/TV connections, celebrity ownership, attrition of nice examples, decreased numbers of new cars with manual transmissions, car YouTuber attention, and so many other factors can turn a once-cheap vehicle into a collectible.

Fortunately, Hagerty valuation tools and Bring a Trailer results are simple ways to track what cars are going for these days. Unfortunately, they're also simple ways to find out what you can't afford anymore. Don't worry, though, classic cars can also go from "hot" to "not." If there's a car on this list that exceeds your current budget, maybe give it time.