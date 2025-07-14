Florida Man Breaks New Speeding Law Two Minutes After Enforcement Starts

The new super speeder law has been a few years in the makign. It was kicked off by the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy in the state by a woman driving 85 mph in a 35-mph zone. For killing a child, she got merely a slap on the wrist: License suspended for eight years, a $1,000 fine, and 120 hours of community service. That's it, no jail time. Apparently in America, accidental deaths are fine as long as you do them with a car. Just ask country singer Conner Smith.

So, upping penalties on reckless driving makes a lot of sense, right? Maybe, maybe not. First off, this law might not even have applied to the incident above, since the driver may have been going 83 or 84 mph and thus wouldn't have qualified, as it wouldn't have been over 50 mph above the limit. Also, there's that weird "in a manner that threatens" provision, so again, driving nice and calm at high speed is still okay I guess?

Possibly, this super speeder law is meant to be a kind of marketing move, as the sheriff office's Facebook video demonstrates. Get a couple of snazzy arrests, make some splashy videos, hopefully spook the good people of Florida into driving in a non-threatening manner.

None of this helps poor Florida Man, who was literally put in cuffs and hauled off to the police station. All he wanted was to drive insanely fast and endanger the lives of all around him! In America, is that really so wrong?