A 3-Button Garage Door Opener Can Be Used For More Than You Think

Those of us of a certain age know from dealing with three-button suits and button fly jeans that sometimes things come with more buttons than you really need. Though some car brands are now rethinking touchscreens and bringing back physical buttons, there are still buttons on our TV remote we won't touch because we're afraid of "messing something up." So you might be looking at your three-button garage door remote control and wondering what those two other buttons are for when the remote itself came with only one garage door opener.

But don't dismiss those two extra buttons. They can be programmed to control things you actually use, and they won't get in the way of anything important. If you're only using your garage door remote to open the door, you're only using a third of its power.

For example, do you have multiple garages or garage doors? You don't need multiple garage door remotes, just combine them into your three-button remote. Do you have a gate that opens by remote? Your three-button garage door remote can be used for that, too. You know how the control panel on your wall for the garage door opener has a button that only controls the light? Your remote can do that too, if you program it. But the power of your three-button garage door remote isn't limited to controlling things on the outside of your home. It can be used to turn on the lamps that are inside your home, too. You can also use your remote to program the HomeLink buttons in your car to have the exact same capabilities. So make sure to use your three-button garage door remote to its full potential by using all the buttons. It's all part of the path to the ultimate control you deserve.