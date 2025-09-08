These Are Your Routines When You Get Into Your Cars

Last week we asked you to share the routine you execute every time you get into your car. A personal question, yes, but an intriguing social experiment that yielded some fun results. These are a few of my favorite answers, but there were lots of interesting routines that y'all perform before setting off in your cars, so I encourage you to read through some of the other answers in the original post.

Especially as car enthusiasts, the practice of getting into your car feels quite meditative, and thus I feel like the word ritual may be more apropos for some of you. My ritual when I enter my Mini prioritizes immediate buckling of my seatbelt and of course selecting the right songs to set the vibe for my drive prior to setting off. I also wait to allow my car's revs to drop on a cold start, which people say isn't necessary with new cars but I'm a creature of habit in that way. If you think your routine is particularly noteworthy and missed our original question, then leave it in the comments below and enlighten the Jalopnik audience to your unique practice. These are just a few of my favorite answers.