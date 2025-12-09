These Are Some Of The Best Affordable BMWs You Can Buy Right Now

It was sitting in my neighbor's driveway for an entire year. During the pandemic, when most of us were stuck inside watching the news reports, I would sometimes stand at my kitchen window and look out at a used 2010 BMW 328i and salivate just a little. I have friends who swear this model will go to 300,000 miles, even if the stats paint a dramatically different picture that other brands last longer. I was undeterred, as I knew the 2010 model is highly rated and fun to drive.

One day I was mowing my lawn and my neighbor started to swap out the license plates. I quickly powered down and walked over. "Thinking of selling it?" I asked. He smiled and said he was upgrading to an Audi and was about to list the car on Facebook Marketplace. Long story short, I test drove the BMW 3 right then and there and bought the car.

I've never looked back. A used BMW is a fun car to purchase because of the driving dynamics and styling. Several makes and models are definitely worth considering. In reviewing a few websites and checking current prices, mileage, and model years, we found that these are the used BMW vehicles that are worth considering — including a BMW 3 Series, which is currently being redesigned. These are generally under $25,000 with fewer than 125,000 miles.