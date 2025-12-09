These Are Some Of The Best Affordable BMWs You Can Buy Right Now
It was sitting in my neighbor's driveway for an entire year. During the pandemic, when most of us were stuck inside watching the news reports, I would sometimes stand at my kitchen window and look out at a used 2010 BMW 328i and salivate just a little. I have friends who swear this model will go to 300,000 miles, even if the stats paint a dramatically different picture that other brands last longer. I was undeterred, as I knew the 2010 model is highly rated and fun to drive.
One day I was mowing my lawn and my neighbor started to swap out the license plates. I quickly powered down and walked over. "Thinking of selling it?" I asked. He smiled and said he was upgrading to an Audi and was about to list the car on Facebook Marketplace. Long story short, I test drove the BMW 3 right then and there and bought the car.
I've never looked back. A used BMW is a fun car to purchase because of the driving dynamics and styling. Several makes and models are definitely worth considering. In reviewing a few websites and checking current prices, mileage, and model years, we found that these are the used BMW vehicles that are worth considering — including a BMW 3 Series, which is currently being redesigned. These are generally under $25,000 with fewer than 125,000 miles.
BMW X1
Not surprisingly, the lowest priced used BMW is typically the BMW X1, which is considered an entry-level crossover in the world of luxury vehicles. A new model costs a little over $42,000, which then drives down the price when it is sold as a used car. You might consider starting with the 2019 model year because they are typically under $20,000 and yet the mileage tends to be reasonable. For example, several 2019 models on Autotrader are worth considering. Just remember to use the filters to select the 2019 model year or older and set the mileage to under 100,000 to find the best deals.
What makes the X1 worth buying? Other than the lower price, it's still a BMW. The X1 shares the same chassis with a Mini Cooper and has a sporty drive, which is not as common in this subcompact segment. Depreciation on luxury cars tends to be more pronounced, and the X1 is no different. The 2019 is a smart model year to consider because, after five years, the X1 tends to depreciate by about 48%, so it shouldn't be too hard to find a good buy.
BMW 2
The next step up from the BMW X1 is the 2 Series, and you can find them used for a reasonable price. The first thing to know about this small but sporty beamer is that it is considered more reliable than some, with few major complaints. That's an important distinction because, in my experience, repairs with a BMW are more expensive than other brands. While I have mostly been spared any major repairs with my own BMW 3, it's worth noting going into a sale that you have to maintain the vehicle and get regular oil changes. How regular can depend a lot on the make and model, though.
CarSoup has some phenomenal deals on the BMW 2 Series, with one having less than 50,000 miles but still coming in at under $25,000. Other than being red, an unconventional color for this model, this one looks like a good example of a lower mileage BMW that will probably last a while. A few BMW 2 Series options are on Autotrader for under $25,000 and less than 100,000 miles. The smaller size helps, because you might say this one is not a family car and there's not a ton of storage like you get with, say, a BMW X5.
BMW 3
I've always viewed the BMW 3 Series as a driver's car. It's not a large sedan so cargo space is a bit limited, and the one I own doesn't even have a turbocharged engine (it's an inline-6 instead), but the driving dynamics are spirited and energetic, especially on twisty roads. It's also great for long road trips. Of course, like any European sedan, there are pros and cons. Maintenance can be more expensive, and you have to keep up on oil changes and any minor issues.
Fortunately, the 2010 model year (and even newer) are readily available. Autotrader has 43 of them for sale in my area right now, and some are selling for less than $5,000. If you are willing to spend more, there are 2017 models with under 125,000 miles selling for less than $20,000 at the time of writing — with one clocking in under $17,000.
Buying a used BMW 3 is also a smart option because, like the X1, this luxury car depreciates quickly. If you can pick one up with under 125,000 miles that is about eight years old, the depreciation is a whopping 63%, so the price is going to be quite reasonable.
BMW X5
When you jump up to a BMW crossover, the options for used cars become a bit thinner because the selling price for a new vehicle like the X5 is higher — starting at around $67,000. There's also a new X5 model coming down the pike. At the higher price, you just don't see as many of them for sale. Since there is more cargo space than a BMW 3 Series and more room for passengers, the X5 is more desirable with consumers.
Yet, with depreciation of as much as 74%, the BMW X5 is a good pick because, on Autotrader, you can find even a 2018 model with under 125,000 miles for less than $25,000 (sticking with our criteria for an affordable buy). In fact, there are several 2016 models that are less than $17,000 with fewer than 100,000 miles.
The X6 is also a top-ranked performance crossover with plenty of amenities like a large 12.3-inch infotainment display and leather seats. In other words, you are getting more bang for your buck with a crossover than a sedan. As a used car option, you are benefiting from what was cost prohibitive as a new vehicle but is now worth considering.
BMW i3
This is where things start to get interesting, because the one important factor with many used electric cars like the BMW i3 is that the total mileage is often lower. The range on the i3 (which BMW discontinued after the 2021 model) was only around 150 miles per charge, which is quite low compared to modern EVs like the Tesla Model S sedan, which can go for a good 410 miles.
Here's why that is a benefit if you are looking for a used EV. The BMW i3 might not have the best range, but that means the used car market is (somewhat) flooded with low mileage vehicles. Even newer models like a 2021 are worth considering. They were not driven as much because they just didn't last as long per charge. Some of the models available on Autotrader have only 65,000 miles and are selling for around $10,000. Another factor worth considering is that the BMW i3 had a better-than-expected reliability rating of around seven out of 10. There's no combustion engine, so no possibility of blowing a head gasket or other engine problems that might come up with a sporty European car.
The same theory goes for all of the BMW electric cars, but the caveat to consider is that the more recent models such as the BMW i5 command a higher new price. You won't find some of the other EVs from BMW available for anywhere close to $25,000.
BMW Z4 M
We sneaked in a true sports car because it's just a blast to drive. As long as you are willing to go with an older model like this 2009 one on Autotrader with under 100,000 miles, you can find affordable options. In fact, the Z4 M is the only BMW M model, in my view, that is still somewhat affordable, simply because it's been around for so long and was a popular pick.
That is, as long as you are willing to stick with around a 2009 or older model. Autotrader lists several of them that fit within our criteria of costing less than $25,000 and less than 125,000 miles. It's good to know what you are getting yourself into, both good and bad. In my frequent tests of the Z4, I can say the handling is absolutely amazing, especially around corners. The 3.2-liter inline-6 propels you forward like an unleashed cheetah fresh on the prowl. The bad? You do have to stay current on all maintenance, especially regular oil changes and topping off fluids.
BMW 740i
At the high-end of the spectrum is the BMW 740i. This one is important to me, because it's one of the first cars I ever reviewed, way back in 2010. The sound system was pristine even back then, but you can find more updated and recent models on Autotrader. In fact, several 7 Series sedans pop up on Autotrader for around $25,000, usually just under our cut-off of 125,000 miles, to adhere to our definition of affordable and worth considering.
The BMW 7 is harder to find used, but not impossible. One reason why there are not quite as many available right now is that the new price is often over $90,000. That means there is a smaller market for people who can afford that price tag. There's some logic that would say that's a good thing if you can find one that is below the $25,000 threshold and under 125,000 miles. You're getting a used car that was much more expensive when it was new.
What makes the BMW 7 Series so special? Well, BMW packs in a lot of its best tech features in those vehicles, and it has been doing so for many years. The 2017 BMW 740i in the link above is a full-size luxury sedan with a twin-turbocharged inline-6 and all of the frills you might expect, like leather seats and even a rear entertainment system that was a bit unusual back in that model year.