Where BMW Gets Its Name, And Why Enthusiasts Should Care
From propellers and pilots to mispronounced nicknames, BMW's history is richer than just M badges and kidney grilles. It's a continuation of a story that started with engines in the sky and now lands firmly on asphalt.
BMW, short for Bayerische Motoren Werke, is one of the most respected automotive manufacturers in the world. BMW's origins lie in aircraft engine production, a background that would shape its branding and technological direction for years to come. The company was originally formed as a successor to Rapp Motorenwerke, a Munich-based aircraft engine manufacturer starting in 1913. Following the end of World War I and the Treaty of Versailles, which restricted Germany's ability to produce military equipment, BMW transitioned to motorcycle production with the R 32 in 1923 and to automobiles by 1928.
The name "Bayerische Motoren Werke" translates to "Bavarian Motor Works," a nod to the company's roots in Bavaria, Germany. The name conveys precision, engineering excellence, and a strong connection to German industrial heritage. BMW quickly established a reputation for performance and innovation, eventually inspiring other automakers to use its famous inline-6 engine. Over the decades, BMW has become a cornerstone of both the German and global automotive industries.
A colorful background
BMW's round logo is one of the automotive world's most recognizable, and its design has often been misinterpreted. Many believe it represents a spinning propeller, an interpretation popularized by a 1929 BMW ad featuring an aircraft with the roundel on its rotating propellers. In fact, the BMW roundel is derived from the circular logo of Rapp Motorenwerke. BMW retained the hape and added its own elements, notably the blue and white quadrants. These colors are taken from the Bavarian state flag, which features a blue and white diamond pattern. Due to trademark law at the time, BMW inverted the color arrangement to avoid direct replication of the emblem.
Over the decades, BMW's logo has evolved subtly. The current logo is a flatter, more minimalist version designed to align with digital branding trends. Despite these updates, the essential elements have remained constant, preserving a sense of heritage and continuity.
BMW also has become associated with another visual symbol: the iconic tri-color bars, commonly seen in the BMW M division and in decals and aftermarket accessories for BMW motorcycles and cars alike. These three stripes — blue, purple (later dark blue), and red, have since become a symbol of performance within the brand.
Debatable nicknames
BMW has cultivated a passionate global following, and with that has come a unique vocabulary and often quirky subculture. One of the most common nicknames is "Bimmer," used specifically to refer to BMW cars. "Beemer" or "Beamer" is traditionally reserved for BMW motorcycles, a distinction originally made by enthusiasts to differentiate between the brand's two major vehicle types.
These nicknames have roots in the U.S. and U.K. enthusiast scenes, gaining traction in the 1970s as BMW's popularity grew among driving purists and motorsport fans. The use of "Bimmer" in print was popularized by the BMW car club newsletter and is now widely accepted within enthusiast circles.
From its roots as Bavarian Motor Works, BMW has built more than just a name and several nicknames. Today, the brand continues to push forward — BMW plans to introduce 40 new models over the next three years, reinforcing its commitment to evolving design and technology. Understanding the history behind the name and the culture it inspires offers a deeper appreciation for the brand; not just as a carmaker, but as a storied institution in the automotive world with no signs of slowing down.