Curl Up With Some Hot Chocolate And Watch Mighty Car Mods Explore Japan In A Honda City Turbo II
Reader, welcome to Silly Week. This is the time between the Hanukkah-Christmas holiday period and the beginning of the New Year, when nothing really happens and even fewer things really matter. The world won't meaningfully start back up until January 5, 2026, which means it's time for you to slack off at work and spend your time reading Jalopnik and watching car videos. It's like hibernation, only with cars. You even get paid for it, so long as you can minimize the window fast enough when your boss walks by.
It's also, conveniently, the time of year when the Mighty Car Mods duo always put out some of their best work. This year's no different, with Marty and Moog taking yet another a trip to Japan to pick up a car purchased sight-unseen at auction. This time, though, it's not the usual kei fare. Instead, it's something that captures a lot of the MCM hits: A Honda City Turbo II, complete with Motocompo.
C'mon, you're not working anyway
The City Turbo II is a Marty purchase, which almost immediately leaves Moog aghast at how mad a deal his friend got. The pair spent somewhere around $17,000 on the car itself, plus something like $3,000 on the accompanying Motocompo (Marty and Moog are vague about the prices on camera), only to realize the City was running on three cylinders and making no boost. For a four-cylinder, turbocharged car, that's what a mechanical would call "not ideal."
Still, it makes for good footage. Buying a broken car, fixing it up, and tooling around Japan is classic Mighty Car Mods — the pair may have a bit more cash to throw around now, but they're still Marty and Moog beneath it all. Which would you rather do on this cold December day: Mindlessly scroll through the same Excel spreadsheet, pretending like you're getting anything productive done at all, or watch two guys fix up a City Turbo II in Japan while you hover your finger over the Minimize button?