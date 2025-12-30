Curl Up With Some Hot Chocolate And Watch Mighty Car Mods Explore Japan In A Honda City Turbo II

Reader, welcome to Silly Week. This is the time between the Hanukkah-Christmas holiday period and the beginning of the New Year, when nothing really happens and even fewer things really matter. The world won't meaningfully start back up until January 5, 2026, which means it's time for you to slack off at work and spend your time reading Jalopnik and watching car videos. It's like hibernation, only with cars. You even get paid for it, so long as you can minimize the window fast enough when your boss walks by.

It's also, conveniently, the time of year when the Mighty Car Mods duo always put out some of their best work. This year's no different, with Marty and Moog taking yet another a trip to Japan to pick up a car purchased sight-unseen at auction. This time, though, it's not the usual kei fare. Instead, it's something that captures a lot of the MCM hits: A Honda City Turbo II, complete with Motocompo.