What's The Worst Automotive Holiday Gift?
It's the last week of December, and a lot of people are probably wondering how long they can keep up their holiday decorations before neighbors start judging them. This time of year is also the peak hangover period for gift-giving. There are likely plenty of gifts in your home that you know you'll never use. Remembering my days working at a department store, I used to spend entire shifts in late December just processing a mountain of returns and seemingly making no progress.
What is the worst automotive holiday gift that you have ever received? Did a relative have the thoughtful idea of getting you a new toolset that you don't need and might even be worse than the one you already have? Maybe a friend bought an aftermarket accessory for your car. However, the gift was mistaken for a different make and model, completely different from your own. How did you react? Did you just smile and thank them for the appreciative gesture, or did you try to inform them right away about the unintentional gaffe?
Not every toy is fun for all ages
The gift that still haunts my dreams is one that I received before I was even old enough to drive. I've been a racing fan for as long as I can remember, and that included a passion for racing games. I played everything I could get my hands on, from Ridge Racer and Burnout to CART Precision Racing and Papyrus' NASCAR Racing. However, I've always used a controller on console and a keyboard on PC. One Christmas during my early teen years, my parents decided to get me a steering wheel controller. I love my parents and thanked them for the present, but it was genuinely awful. The wheel was a poorly made, colorful plastic toy. I wish I had a picture of that thing. It had a dead zone the size of a barn door. The brake and throttle were also operated by a single lever attached to the base. Safe to say, the wheel stayed in a closet collecting dust until it was regifted.
Remember to share your worst automotive holiday gift in the comments below. Be sure to mention the unfortunate soul who gave you the present and how you reacted.