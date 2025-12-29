What's The Worst Automotive Holiday Gift?

It's the last week of December, and a lot of people are probably wondering how long they can keep up their holiday decorations before neighbors start judging them. This time of year is also the peak hangover period for gift-giving. There are likely plenty of gifts in your home that you know you'll never use. Remembering my days working at a department store, I used to spend entire shifts in late December just processing a mountain of returns and seemingly making no progress.

What is the worst automotive holiday gift that you have ever received? Did a relative have the thoughtful idea of getting you a new toolset that you don't need and might even be worse than the one you already have? Maybe a friend bought an aftermarket accessory for your car. However, the gift was mistaken for a different make and model, completely different from your own. How did you react? Did you just smile and thank them for the appreciative gesture, or did you try to inform them right away about the unintentional gaffe?