These Are The New Cars You're Most Looking Forward To In 2026

New Year, new reasons to keep kicking, I always say. And what better reason to see the next 365 all the way through than cars. It's why we asked you last week what cars you're most looking forward to in 2026, and now with just four days left in 2025, we're reviewing your most exciting new models.

I will say, the tongue-in-cheek answer of the Tesla Roadster will always be my favorite answer to this question. It's the rare joke from 2017 that is still fresh nearly 9 years later. Some of you dreamed big, with wishes for brands to return to your shores or for concepts to be made real. Others had more modest asks–a year where Corvette C8s finally become affordable. Dream big, little buddy.

In this weird week between Christmas and New Year's, burn some time scrolling through your fellow Jalop's most hotly anticipated cars. You're not doing anything super important at work today anyway.