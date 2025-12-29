These Are The New Cars You're Most Looking Forward To In 2026
New Year, new reasons to keep kicking, I always say. And what better reason to see the next 365 all the way through than cars. It's why we asked you last week what cars you're most looking forward to in 2026, and now with just four days left in 2025, we're reviewing your most exciting new models.
I will say, the tongue-in-cheek answer of the Tesla Roadster will always be my favorite answer to this question. It's the rare joke from 2017 that is still fresh nearly 9 years later. Some of you dreamed big, with wishes for brands to return to your shores or for concepts to be made real. Others had more modest asks–a year where Corvette C8s finally become affordable. Dream big, little buddy.
In this weird week between Christmas and New Year's, burn some time scrolling through your fellow Jalop's most hotly anticipated cars. You're not doing anything super important at work today anyway.
Tesla Roadster, cause hope springs eternal
Can't wait for that Tesla Roadster! I hear it's coming out in about 2 weeks, at the same time as the Trump healthcare plan!
From Norm DePlume
Renault 5
Hoping for Renault to come back to Quebec. I want a Renault 5.
From Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
Volvo EX60
Volvo EX60. 350+ miles of range (an educated guess), will have a great interior, Bowers & Wilkins sound system, dual-motor AWD with lots of power, comfortable seats, comfortable ride, and a somewhat wagon-ish profile. And it will be well-made, safe, etc. Fingers crossed that it's also good-looking. Rivian R2 is a close second. Also, curious to see if Lucid comes out with the Earth on schedule.
I can't afford any of them, but I'm hopeful that by 2029 they'll start coming off lease and I can finally have the EV "wagon" (to use the term loosely) I've always wanted.
From Benjamin Doyle
Slate Truck
The Slate truck would have been a steal with the EV credit, but it should still be a good deal. Also want to see how the market reacts to the Rav4 GR Sport, because that is something that I could probably convince the Mrs. to put in our garage.
and
Slate. Simple small electric pickup that doesn't look offensively ugly. And you can get a ton of options a la carte without being locked into the cable channel package BS with a couple trim levels like most cars these days. Well, provided it graduates from vaporware status.
From Flashpoint Zero and Chase
Telo MT1
I'm #3,500 in the queue for one of these, sure hope they end up getting made. 😄
and
Very interesting for sure especially uniqueness, volume storage, diminitive size for urban living and specs AWD 500hp 350 range base around $50000 to $55000. If you expect a lower price range lower hp lower and maybe rwd only.
From EdC and AutoMotive
A decently priced Corvette C8
I don't have a track nearby anymore, so not the Elantra TCR. The Ionic 6N is, well, interesting looking and expensive. The rest of the Hyundai lineup is getting blockier and uglier every iteration. So I guess I look forward to C8 depreciation and lower interest rates on used cars.
From DTEL77
Toyota GR GT
I'm most personally looking forward to seeing what the Toyota GR GT ends up being like but for straight up curiosity it's the Slate truck.
Are we getting vapoware or does the actually intelligent, if only slightly less evil billionaire have something up his sleeve?
From JaredOfLondon
Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
I decided I wanted to buy a RWD EV sedan in 2026.. looks like I'm down to the BMW i4 or the Mercedes CLA EV.. the CLA is the one that excites me. Right size, great range, priced to sell..
From Walter Moore