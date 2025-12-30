After January Crash, Military Helicopters Can Once Again Fly In Washington, D.C. Without Tracking Technology (Except Maybe They Can't)

Congress is in the midst of a battle over how military helicopters fly through the airspace of the nation's capital, which all relates back to the fatal crash of an Army Black Hawk with American Airlines Flight 5342 back in January. Apparently, a senator (no one is quite sure who) snuck a provision into the middle of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual funding bill for the Pentagon. Section 373 of this 3,000-page legislation adds a specific exception to allow the military to keep flying over Washington, D.C. without using modern tracking technology. Now, the NDAA has passed, so the exception is in effect. Except the exception may be excepted by another bill, maybe, forcing the military to use the tracker anyway. Welcome to democracy!

The technology in question is called Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), which we've written about before. Essentially, it broadcasts the aircraft's position every second or so on an open protocol. This gives air traffic controllers a much better idea of its moment-to-moment location, which is obviously a good thing. However, since anybody with the right equipment could do the same, it also would let nefarious actors track it easily, which is bad. So even though military helicopters had it installed, they didn't use it. Then the January crash happened, and it's been a battle ever since.