Maybe We Should Pay Air Traffic Controllers During A Shutdown, Says Congress

The just-concluded government shutdown, the longest in American history, forced already stressed air traffic controllers to work without pay on a job with zero room for error. Not surprisingly, that led a lot of ATCs to not show up for work, leading to a number of shortages that eventually forced the Federal Aviation Administration to cut 10% of flights. This has all convinced bipartisan members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that, hey, maybe, we should pay them during a shutdown. They have introduced a bill that would keep cutting paychecks during future lapses in funding, at least for a while.

The proposal is to tap into the Aviation Insurance Revolving Fund, which is the federal government's method of paying out damage claims for commercial aircraft that it insures. As AP News reports, this fund currently has about $2.6 billion in it, so it ought to be able to cover a few ATC pay cycles if necessary. That said, the bill would stop pulling money out of the fund if it ever dipped below $1 billion, so it is a band aid, not a solution.

This isn't the first government shutdown during a Trump administration to raise this issue: a bill coming off the heels of the 2019 funding lapse also wanted to keep ATCs paid, although that and similar proposals would have taken the money from the Airport & Airway Trust Fund, which is how the government pays for airport, spaceport, and ATC upgrades. None of them made it to law. This new bill doesn't have much time to become one, either: unless Congress actually passes a budget, the government will shut down again in January.