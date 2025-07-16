New Bill Would Force Army Helicopters To Keep Flight Tracking On

Senator Ted Cruz, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, is introducing a new bill that would "close the regulatory loophole" that allows military aircraft to turn off key flight tracking technology. This is in response to the fatal crash of an Army Black Hawk helicopter with American Airlines Flight 5342 in January, during which the Black Hawk had its location-signaling ADS-B system switched off. Since the crash, Cruz has zeroed in on this system as a key safety vulnerability that needs to be addressed and has been fighting with the Army about it ever since, even accusing the military of hiding the truth from the public.

In addition, the Rotorcraft Operations Transparency and Oversight Reform bill (ROTOR, get it?) will force a review of helicopter flightpaths near airports, per CNN. A main contributor to the crash was the fact that the Black Hawk flew across the landing route for the nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. If that seems like a dangerous thing to do, you'd be right: The New York Times reports there has been one near collision between a helicopter and an airplane every single month between 2011 and 2024 at this single airport alone. That's somewhere around 150 incidents at one airport.

So maybe rerouting helicopters isn't a crazy thing to do, although given how congested Washington airspace is, that's easier said than done. But another contributing factor was that it was hard to tell where the helicopter actually was, since its ADS-B was switched off. What's more, this was done legally and on purpose, as per military protocol. The Pentagon doesn't seem to want to change that, and Cruz is going into full meltdown over it.