Tire Noise Vs. Wheel Bearing Noise: How To Tell The Difference

If your noise is a wheel bearing, you'll likely hear that whuh-whuh-whuh noise from the beginning of this blog. It'll change in volume with your speed, often getting most noticeable around 40 mph, and at particularly low or high speeds it may disappear completely. It'll also often vary in pitch, with low speeds producing lower pitches and high speeds producing higher notes. You shouldn't drive on this longer than you really have to, but you'll almost certainly come across it at some point in your driving career — wheel bearings wear out with time, and they wear out a lot faster when you go banging them into potholes or parking them at weird angles on hills so the entire weight of your station wagon is resting sideways on one corner of your car. Not that I've done that or anything.

A repeating whap-whap-whap noise that changes with your car's speed is often a tire pressure issue. This would be a truly severe case, a tire that's seconds from detonating, and you'll know the severity from how loud the sound is. Don't ignore this one. Speaking from experience here. If this noise gets really loud, pull over immediately. Your tire is likely already flattening out, and continuing to drive on it will just start causing damage. Pop your spare on, or get out your factory patch kit and hope you've got a hole in the tread rather than the sidewall.