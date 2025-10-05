Here's How Tire Tread Affects Gas Mileage

Tires play a huge role when it comes to your car's comfort and overall structural integrity. For example, vehicles with AWD need matching tires on all four corners to combat premature wear of the differentials and transfer case. And since tires are constantly in contact with the road's surface, they're critical for everything from road comfort and a quiet ride to efficient braking, rapid acceleration, and responsive handling in changing weather conditions.

Expectedly, tires also affect your car's fuel economy, thanks to what tire makers and enthusiasts refer to as rolling resistance. Simply put, rolling resistance is the energy required to keep the tire rolling over the road's surface. Choosing tires with a lower rolling resistance can reduce CO2 emissions while providing up to 9% boosts in fuel economy. It may not sound like much, but the savings will add up over the life of the tires.

Another factor is the tread depth. Unsurprisingly, worn tires (or those with balding treads) have a lower rolling resistance than new rubber, with new tires having 20% more rolling resistance on average. It's why observant drivers may notice a drop in fuel economy with brand-new tires. However, bald tires have less grip, which can cause the tire to slip rather than turning smoothly on the pavement. It can also cause the engine to burn more fuel to keep things moving.

The general rule is to replace the tires if the treads are below 2/32 of an inch (1.6 mm), or if the built-in wear indicators are almost level with the tread depth. Doing so not only ensures more miles per tank but also solid performance and better safety in wet or dry weather.