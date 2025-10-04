35 Years Ago, The Lamborghini Diablo Was The Fastest Car In The World

Lamborghini wasn't fooling around in the mid-1980s when concocting its next supercar. The Miura had been a sensation when it hit the scene in the 1960s, finally giving Ferrari something to think about. Then came the Countach, and let's just say many, many posters in teenagers' bedrooms proved that Lambo was setting a new and very high standard. The carmaker upped the ante with the development of the Diablo, conceived to be the fastest car in the world. It arrived in 1990, so now Lamborghini is rightly celebrating 35 years of its achievement.

From the anniversary press release:

Even the name speaks of a legend: Diablo, named in honor of the legendary fighting bull of the same name which, in 1869 fought for hours against the matador José de Lara, known as "El Chicorro." Its debut was an immediate commercial success, with the first orders coming in even before the presentation of the car, in a world before previews on social media and online.

The Countach, to put it mildly, was a tough act to follow. In some ways, Lambo didn't ask Bertone's Marcello Gandini to top his epic design, which to many still represents the absolute pinnacle of the early supercar era. In fact, Gandini himself didn't try to top his design, aiming for a more sinuous approach that ironically wasn't suave enough for Lambo's new corporate master, Chrysler. The result was less a Countach evolution than a look-forward to what supercars would become.