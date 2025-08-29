At $35,000, Is This 1988 Lotus Esprit Turbo A British Steal?

Lotus built no other car for as long as the Esprit, and for some enthusiasts, it's the model that defines the marque. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Esprit Turbo appears to be a fine example, but is it priced to set a good example or be a deal?

When it comes to pets, it's often best to abide by the popular mantra of "adopt, don't shop." Of course, getting any pet means a fairly long-term investment in care and companionship. Except for goldfish, that is. Those guys always seem to rent, never to own.

The discussion surrounding yesterday's 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL 600 with its RENNTech-modded M275 V12 under the hood took a similar tack. Many of you loved the car for the mill alone, and postulated the evil things you would do with it were it yours. That being said, with great power comes great responsibility, and a lot of you pointed out the long-term investment a car like this requires. That caused quite a conundrum when the SL's $25,500 asking price was taken into account. In the end, that proved to be close but no cigar (don't smoke, kids), falling in a frustratingly narrow 52% No Dice loss.