Lotus Almost Built The Definitive 1980s Supercar But General Motors Killed It

While the Etna could have been a stunning addition to the supercar world, and perhaps kicked off the British hypercar era nearly a decade earlier than the XJ220 or McLaren F1, it wasn't to be. The car made the rounds in 1984, and while it left crowds mouth agape, and could have been a road and track star, the timing just didn't work out. Between fuel prices jumped as a result of the Iranian Revolution, the U.S. savings and loan crisis, and a general global recession in the early 1980s, demand for Lotus cars waned significantly, and the company took too long to react. The company was still reeling from Colin Chapman's death in 1982, and couldn't pull itself out of a spiral. When General Motors purchased the company in 1986 the Etna project, and the Type 909 V8 were shelved for later, and eventually sent to the scrap bin.

Broad Arrow Auctions

Only two Type 909 engines were built, and this is the only Etna in the world. For fourteen years the car was stored in a shed somewhere at Hethel and didn't see the light of day very often. In 1998 the car was offered for public sale and it eventually entered the collection of Lotus fanatic Olav Glasius. It was believed to be just a rolling design buck intended to show the way forward for Lotus at the 1984 British International Motor Show, but Glasius submitted the car to a thorough restoration and discovered a fully intact drivetrain onboard. The restoration involved ditching the fancy adjustable suspension in favor of refurbished Esprit bits so it could be driven.

In case you're the kind of person who wants to know what an early 1980s Lotus supercar would have been like to drive, you can buy the one-and-only Lotus Etna next week when it goes across the block at Broad Arrow Auctions' Monterey Jet Center sale to kick off Car Week. Broad Arrow reckons this one-of-one will go for between $250,000 and $400,000, so bring a pretty penny or two with you to bid. It sure is a looker, isn't it?