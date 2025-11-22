Live Your 'Fast And Furious' Dreams With This Ford SVT Lightning

This SVT Lightning may lack the Racer's Edge logo on the doors, but it's otherwise nearly identical to Brian's company car. The seller claims it was just worked over at a performance shop out in Pennsylvania, where it was outfitted with a new head gasket, lifters, timing chains, rear main seal, oil pan, and oil pan gasket — a nice amount of work to have out of the way on a 90,000-mile truck.

For just $33,500, you too could own a hero car from your favorite picky-sandwich-eating, Fatburger-shilling scene in cinema history. Or, better yet, make someone else's "Fast and Furious" dreams come true — the seller says this SVT Lightning "Could be a great Christmas present for somebody." I'm just saying, no one's ever gotten me a $30,000 pickup truck for Christmas before, and I think I'd look great in the cabin of a supercharged Ford F-150. You could make it happen.