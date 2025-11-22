Live Your 'Fast And Furious' Dreams With This Ford SVT Lightning
Do you want any of the cars from "The Fast and The Furious"? Well, too bad — every tech bro and legacy failson who saw the first movie at a formative age has decided that Supras, RX-7s, and the like should all cost about 12 billion dollars. There is one hero car from the movie, though, that's still underpriced relative to its considerable screen time: The Ford SVT Lightning, which can be had in seemingly mint condition for just over $30,000.
The SVT Lightning may not have the quite the scene-stealing presence of the orange Supra, I admit, but it's in a pretty good chunk of the first film. Brian O'Conner drives a Racer's Edge-branded Lightning as his parts truck for Harry in multiple scenes: Getting his tuna on white (no crust), heading to the tuner shop, ferrying parts for Hector's Civics, even when he's brought in by LAPD Sergeant Tanner. It's everywhere in the movie, yet it's still affordable.
It's just like the one in the movie
This SVT Lightning may lack the Racer's Edge logo on the doors, but it's otherwise nearly identical to Brian's company car. The seller claims it was just worked over at a performance shop out in Pennsylvania, where it was outfitted with a new head gasket, lifters, timing chains, rear main seal, oil pan, and oil pan gasket — a nice amount of work to have out of the way on a 90,000-mile truck.
For just $33,500, you too could own a hero car from your favorite picky-sandwich-eating, Fatburger-shilling scene in cinema history. Or, better yet, make someone else's "Fast and Furious" dreams come true — the seller says this SVT Lightning "Could be a great Christmas present for somebody." I'm just saying, no one's ever gotten me a $30,000 pickup truck for Christmas before, and I think I'd look great in the cabin of a supercharged Ford F-150. You could make it happen.