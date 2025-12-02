Turns Out, Making A V10-Swapped Lincoln Continental Work Correctly Is Hard Or Something

To say we're a little obsessed with the YouTube channel Build It Yourself's V10-swapped Lincoln Continental would be accurate but also one serious understatement. I mean, we're talking about the largely unloved 10th-generation Continental here. With a naturally aspirated V10 engine. And a manual transmission. It shouldn't exist. No one has any real reason to build a car like that. But they're doing it, and it's glorious. It also looks like an absolute nightmare to finally get it running properly.

Of course, it's not like anyone went into this project expecting it to be easy to V10-swap and rear-wheel-drive-convert the front-wheel-drive-based Continental. Among other things, they had to replace the front subframe with one from a Mustang GT500. But if you've been following the build recently, you probably know that after a minor "had to rebuild the entire engine because of a little oopsie" situation, they were actually able to take the V10 Continental to SEMA. It had all of its bodywork. It was painted. It started (mostly) and drove. Heck, it was even part of the show.

Unfortunately, making a car good enough for SEMA and making a car good enough to drive regularly are two different things, and as you can see in the video below, the V10 Continental still had a ways to go when it returned home after the show.