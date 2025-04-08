Moon Mission May Be Safe After All Now That Billionaire NASA Nominee Wants To Beat China

Despite his ties to Elon Musk, Isaacman seems to disagree with SpaceX's CEO on the future of the federal space agency. The billionaire astronaut told Senator Ted Cruz that the Artemis Program would be NASA's main focus under his leadership, Reuters reports. Musk, on the other hand, has been doing his best to cancel the lunar missions despite SpaceX's contracts to provide a lander. Isaacman promised that he'll cancel his Polaris contracts with SpaceX if nominated.

Isaacman's concerns about losing to China's space agency aren't outlandish. Chinese Lunar Exploration Program announced plans to land a pair of taikonauts on the Moon by 2030. So far, the program has sent an uncrewed lander to the Moon and conducted a successful sample return mission. While crewed spaceflight is far more difficult, the agency is currently operating the third iteration of its Tiangong space station. China has the capability to meet its deadline.

The United States is on the back foot. Artemis III, NASA's first Moon landing this century, was initially scheduled for this year. However, multiple delays have pushed the mission back to 2027. NASA announced in December last year that the most recent delay was caused by a cracked heat shield on the uncrewed Artemis I's Orion capsule in 2022. The space agency is adamant that temperatures remain at a safe and comfortable level and will use the same shield design for Artemis II. The crewed lunar flyby is scheduled for February 2026.