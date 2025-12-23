Alpine Could Come To The U.S. With A Porsche Cayenne EV Rival, But It Probably Won't

At one point, Alpine had its sights set on coming to the U.S. in 2027. Well, that plan is pretty much dead and buried, thanks mostly to tariffs put in place by the Trump administration, but it hasn't given up hope on a U.S. entry just yet. In an interview with Auto Express, Alpine CEO Philippe Krief said the small French automaker could still come out way with the all-electric A110 sports car and a large performance SUV, meant to take on the Porsche Cayenne EV. That being said, he admits there are now no firm plans to enter the U.S. market.

"We will be ready to go to the US with APP. We need to go to the US with A110 because this is the heart of Alpine. But in the US, maybe, it won't be enough for dealers and our partners to sell. And maybe we need to have something more. The thought we had one year ago was a big SUV," Krief told Auto Express. "Now we are back in the phase of thinking what we need for the US market."

He added that the brand needs a model that'll sell at higher volumes, but there needs to be a balance between that type of vehicle and one that isn't "outside the DNA of the brand." Of course, Alpine has only ever produced gas-powered sports cars, so hitting on the company's DNA with an electric crossover is going to be a tough ask.