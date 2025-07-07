Alpine A290 Rallye Is Ready To Silently Rumble In FIA's New eRally5 EV Class
Alpine has taken the covers off a rally-ready version of its A290, which is itself the performance version of the Renault 5 EV. Alpine doesn't come right out and say it, but Autosport reports that the A290 Rallye is designed specifically to comply with FIA eRally5 regulations, joining the Mokka GSE Rally that Opel announced in May. Parent company Renault had wanted to rally the 5 Turbo 3E, a truer throwback to its famous Group B racer, but the FIA wouldn't allow it, so Alpine is racing this tamer hatch instead.
Before entering full eRally5 competition, Alpine intends to throw down "a single-rally challenge" later this year, with the first few A290 Rallye production cars squaring off against each other. According to DirtFish, this challenge will overlay an existing rally in France, with special prizes for this rally within a rally. Alpine says it will also provide "a specific recharging infrastructure [that] will use a variety of environmentally friendly energy supply technologies." This would solve the biggest worry about electric rally cars: where and how to recharge them during the events. Whether this is a one-time offer or an infrastructure that will join Alpine's future eRally5 efforts remains to be seen. Competitors are welcome to race the A290 Rallye independently at other events, but they'll have to figure out charging for themselves.
The electric slide
The majority of the A290 Rallye's modifications beyond the standard A290 are to make it suitable for the rigors of rally, starting with a full roll cage and Sabelt seats. It has a beefed-up ALP Racing suspension. The 18x8 EVO Corse wheels are reminiscent of rally cars of old, while the Michelin Pilot Sport A tires optimize the car for tarmac rallies. Under these big wheels sit six-piston monoblock calipers and 13.8-inch discs in the front, with single-piston calipers and 11-inch discs in the rear, naturally fitted with a hydraulic handbrake.
Alpine's claimed 220 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque are identical to the fastest street-going A290 trims. It is also far less than its Opel competitor's 280 hp and 255 lb-ft of torque. Alpine says it has updated the engine management system, and a ZF limited-slip differential will undoubtedly help the front wheels put that power to the ground. We don't know how much the fully-trimmed race car weighs, as all Alpine says is "compliant with current sporting regulations."
One more "feature" the A290 Rallye brings to the stages is fake engine noises, something nobody asked for. While Alpine is correct that "sound is an integral part of the experience for both the public and rally drivers," this isn't the way to do it. A rope whacking a milk carton would be better than this. There's still time for Alpine to correct this before the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this week.