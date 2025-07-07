Alpine A290 Rallye Is Ready To Silently Rumble In FIA's New eRally5 EV Class

Alpine has taken the covers off a rally-ready version of its A290, which is itself the performance version of the Renault 5 EV. Alpine doesn't come right out and say it, but Autosport reports that the A290 Rallye is designed specifically to comply with FIA eRally5 regulations, joining the Mokka GSE Rally that Opel announced in May. Parent company Renault had wanted to rally the 5 Turbo 3E, a truer throwback to its famous Group B racer, but the FIA wouldn't allow it, so Alpine is racing this tamer hatch instead.

Before entering full eRally5 competition, Alpine intends to throw down "a single-rally challenge" later this year, with the first few A290 Rallye production cars squaring off against each other. According to DirtFish, this challenge will overlay an existing rally in France, with special prizes for this rally within a rally. Alpine says it will also provide "a specific recharging infrastructure [that] will use a variety of environmentally friendly energy supply technologies." This would solve the biggest worry about electric rally cars: where and how to recharge them during the events. Whether this is a one-time offer or an infrastructure that will join Alpine's future eRally5 efforts remains to be seen. Competitors are welcome to race the A290 Rallye independently at other events, but they'll have to figure out charging for themselves.