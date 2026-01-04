Here's What The Color Of Your Engine Oil Can Tell You

This may sound like something out of the original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" TV series, but you can tell a lot about engine health by pulling out the dipstick, reading the oil level, and checking the color of the oil. For starters, you need to be on top of things if a previously full oil sump has suddenly gone low, which likely means your engine is leaking or guzzling oil. Compounding the issue is the possibility of an illuminated or blinking oil warning light, and that means you need to stop driving immediately and call for help.

When it comes to color, there's a myth that says dark oil is dirty and always needs to be replaced immediately. If we're talking about diesel engines, dark or black oil is commonplace, as oils for diesels have more detergents or cleaning additives. In short, dark or dirty-looking oil in a diesel is, in most cases, nothing to be worried about and simply means the oil is doing its job of cleaning and protecting the internals against harmful friction and excessive heat.

The situation is similar in gas engines. Fresh oil starts as a somewhat transparent and golden liquid, but it will eventually darken or discolor as it cycles inside the motor. Modern motor oils contain heaps of additives that contribute to color changing by absorbing heat, oxidation, and combustion byproducts with every revolution per minute (rpm), meaning that dark brown or mildly black oil in a gas engine can be a sign that the oil is performing as intended.