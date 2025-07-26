How To Read The Oil Level On A Dipstick Correctly, And The 3 Big Reasons It Might Be Dropping Fast

At a time when vehicle diagnostics can demand a computer science degree, being able to get some insight into your engine health with nothing but a rag and a bit of know-how can be downright refreshing. Beyond that, it turns out that the humble dipstick tucked inside your engine bay has a lot to say — or at least it does if you know what you're looking for.

First, however, you need to know how checking your oil is done and what to look for, even if you're already vaguely aware that the process involves equal amounts of wiping oil and nodding knowingly as you squint your eyes. Let's walk you through how to check your oil the right way and then talk about some reasons yours might be sitting on the low side of those little hash marks.

Of course, all of this assumes that your new car actually came with a dipstick in the first place. Assuming that you do, let's begin.