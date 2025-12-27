The Most Problematic Mazda Models, Ranked By Owner Complaints

Mazda gets a good amount of (deserved) praise these days for what it gets right. Over the last decade or so, its cars have demonstrated wonderful design, solid reliability, fantastic driving dynamics, and of course, that famously gorgeous red Mazda paint. But let's not forget: Mazda has been a mass-market manufacturer of automobiles for decades, and with that comes mistakes, oversights, and customer complaints.

Speaking of that last one, we've fired up the ol' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) database to see which of Mazda's products have received the most grievances from owners over the years. Before diving in, there are a few matters of import to clarify. Firstly, some models are more popular than others, and they may receive more complaints due to the sheer fact that there are so many of them on the road. And secondly, a good portion of the glaring reports from these NHTSA customer entries stem from parts or systems that were eventually recalled. As for this list (in the name of brevity), we're highlighting only the twelve most complained-about Mazdas. Of those, we'll go from the fewest complaints to the most.