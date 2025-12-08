If You're Looking For An Affordable Sleeper, These Cars Should Be On Your List

Flashy sports cars are not for everyone. Some dream of winning pink slip night races with a sleeper car — a vehicle that looks innocuous but hides an element of surprise. However, a sleeper car can cost a bomb to build if you are chasing 1,000 horsepower and looking to make a career out of racing for slips. For the more normal enthusiast, sleeper cars like these are an affordable way to attain motoring nirvana.

We are talking about used sedans that offer outputs of 400 horsepower and more. They also provide comfort and luxury, all at a low price of less than $15,000 if you know where to look. That said, there are certain caveats associated with these cars. While they are relatively affordable now, they did command a sizable premium when new, and you'll have to spend luxury car maintenance money for many of these cars. So, make sure you look for a well-maintained, low-mileage model, even if it means you have to shell out a bit more for the car. With that nugget of wisdom out of the way, these are our picks for the best affordable sleeper sedans. Let's revel in the joys of depreciation.