These US States Have The Worst EV Incentives

Electric vehicles are said to be great for the environment and a good way to cut down on gas and maintenance costs. All around the world, countries have introduced policies to help phase out gas-powered vehicles for electric ones. In the United States, there have also been deliberate efforts to encourage everyone to invest in electric vehicles through tax credits and rebates, both at the federal and state levels. A recent federal incentive that offered $7,500 tax credit on new EVs and $4,000 on used ones has effectively come to an end, but many states still have similar benefits in place for residents.

The politics surrounding electrification are one factor that has some states continuing to preserve their gasoline-focused car market, offering zero tax credits or rebates. EVs also struggle to gain sufficient demand in certain areas due to environmental factors or state-specific driving habits. With that said, here are the U.S. states with the worst EV incentives.