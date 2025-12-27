Want To Get Better Fuel Economy From Your Diesel? Follow These Tips

If you chose a diesel pickup over a gas-driven one, then you're already ahead of the game when it comes to fuel economy. According to the Department of Energy, diesel vehicles can be 30-35% more fuel-efficient than their gas counterparts. But maybe that's not good enough for you. No, you won't be satisfied until you've squeezed every last bit of fuel efficiency out of your vehicle. We don't blame you, given the high price of diesel fuel (averaging over $3.60 per gallon as of this writing). Well, the good news is that there are several things you can do to make your diesel-powered vehicle even more fuel-efficient.

The simplest way to improve a diesel vehicle's fuel efficiency has to do with driving habits. Being careful not to have a lead foot is good practice, since trying to set 0-60 and land speed records can be pretty hard on fuel economy. But slamming on the brakes isn't good for fuel efficiency, either. So, give yourself plenty of time to come to a stop. And try to avoid idling when you don't need to. These are all things that anyone can do.

But there are lots of other things that can help, too. For example, products like vortex generators and tonneau covers can make a difference by making your vehicle more aerodynamic and reducing wind resistance. Using high-quality fuel and oil is better for fuel economy than lower-quality fluids. Changing your filters when needed is important, as well as other regular maintenance. Shedding extra weight is a good practice, as is keeping on top of the air pressure in your tires.