Does A Roof Box Hurt Your Car's Performance?

Roof boxes are a convenient and easy way to add more cargo space to your car for a big family road trip or a long-distance move. If you aren't regularly hauling a bunch of people and stuff for your daily commute, but you need to carry more a few times a year, these can be extremely helpful. They will also impact your car's efficiency pretty substantially, so it probably isn't wise to just leave your roof box (or roof top tent, ladder rack, bike rack, etc.) on your car all the time. Even having a roof rack on your car without any accessories on it can have an impact on your efficiency and range, regardless of whether your vehicle is powered by electrons, diesel, or gasoline.

For the layperson, the science of aerodynamics is still something of a mysterious dark art. Air is everywhere around us, invisible but acting as a force on everything, including as an impedance for your car's forward progress. How aerodynamic your car is affects its ability to move cleanly through the air with speed and efficiency, and the car's size and shape has everything to do with how that measurement.

The car's coefficient of drag is affected by its shape, but that's just one piece of the puzzle. For extremely good efficiency a car with a good coefficient of drag–like the Tesla Model 3 pictured above with a cD of 0.23–also needs a slim frontal area. The frontal area is the total square footage of the face of the car, where air would hit it.