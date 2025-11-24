These Mistakes Are Ruining Your Diesel Engine

This goes without saying for most vehicles, but it is even more pertinent for diesel cars: never skip your scheduled oil change. Diesel engines operate at higher compression, and they tend to produce more soot and carbonized deposits than gasoline engines. This means that the dirty oil must be replaced periodically to ensure your engine runs smoothly and doesn't overheat — as oil ages, it can cause sludge to form in your engine's internals, reducing its ability to properly lubricate.

Using the right oil is also essential to keep your diesel vehicle running smoothly. Due to the way they operate, diesel engines require specific oils that are formulated differently from those used in gasoline engines. They have additives to help prevent wear, corrosion, and soot build-up, and they are formulated with low-ash content to help safeguard emissions components like the catalytic converter and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF).

The cooling system in a diesel vehicle has to be running efficiently at all times. Make sure that the coolant is topped up and the system is functioning properly, and follow the manufacturer's recommended interval for a full coolant flush. It's also commonly recommended to check for leaks in the cooling system and replace the hoses as necessary to keep temperatures under control.