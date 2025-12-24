Fare Thee Well, 3I/ATLAS: The Interstellar Comet Has Come As Close As It Ever Will

Our visitor from deepest space is now departing from whence it came. Last Friday, the interstellar comet designated 3I/ATLAS completed its closest approach to Earth without crashing into us or depositing an invading armada. In fact, "closest" here means 168 million miles, or a little under twice the distance from Earth to the Sun. Whew! Dodged that one. From here, our friend from beyond the stars will continue on its lonely quest through our solar system. Per Space.com, 3I/ATLAS will visit Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune over the next few years, finally leaving us all behind somewhere in 2028. Whatever you're looking for out there, I hope you find it, buddy.

While our friend may not actually be an alien spacecraft — sorry everyone — it sure has blown everyone's mind. It could be as old as the Milky Way galaxy itself. As the Sun has melted the icy comet, it has discharged cyanide (which is normal for comets, somehow), CO2 in unusual quantities, and even bizarre elements like the metals nickel and iron. It's also only the third interstellar object ever detected in our solar system (hence the "3I" in the name), making it a scientific goldmine. This mysterious outsider wasn't in town for long, but this town may never quite be the same.