Object Spotted From Outside Solar System The Same Day As In The Documentary Film 'Independence Day'

As was forewarned in the entirely scientifically accurate 1996 documentary "Independence Day," this July 2 astronomers have detected an unknown object headed for Earth(ish) from beyond our solar system. Exactly like in the film on the same date, an interstellar visitor is heading towards us at tremendous speed and with no tail apparently visible, like on an ordinary comet. In a press conference, President Thomas Whitmore has declared, "The question of whether or not we're alone in the universe has been answered." He has urged us all to remain calm. Wait, sorry, our actual President hasn't said anything about this yet.

Officially, this real-life object has been named A11pl3Z, per New Scientist, which I can only assume will also be the name of Elon Musk's next child. It was first spotted by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) that NASA built to look for any asteroids that might, you know, impact terrestrially. While there's no risk of that happening in this case, our interstellar friend (it is friendly, right?) is projected to pass between the Earth and Mars.

What is it? According to EarthSky, it is likely a 12-mile wide asteroid or comet from way, way out of town that just happens to be passing through our neighborhood. But according to the 1996 documentary, it's — hang on, let me skip ahead here — oh no. Oh NO.