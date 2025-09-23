Our Interstellar Visitor, 3I/ATLAS, Could Be As Old As Our Galaxy

Right now, our solar system is hosting a friendly (it is friendly, right?) visitor from far, far away. But it turns out, it's also visiting from long, long ago, and that makes our friend (it is a friend, definitely) even more exciting for scientists to study. In terms of what we can learn from it, this is not merely a star voyager — it's a time traveler.

As Universe Today reports, scientists have worked back the trajectory of the comet, known as 3I/ATLAS, back to what they believe to be its origin point, the galactic thick disk. 85% of the galaxy's stars are in this region, but what's more, it's where the oldest ones live. These elder stars can get up to 10 billion years old, meaning that they formed much closer to the birth of the whole universe than to the modern day. This period of history, known as "cosmic noon," is when about half of all stars in the entire universe formed. It was the adolescence of existence.

Scientists would really like to study this period, but it's a little hard to fly a probe way out into the furthest reaches of our galaxy. It sure would be nice if the thick disk were to send out something our way instead — hey, wait! In fact, scientists think our friend specifically came from an 8-billion-year-old star cluster. National Geographic quotes astrochemist Martin Cordiner as saying that 3I/ATLAS "could be one of the oldest objects in the galaxy."

Pretty exciting. This is a first-ever opportunity to gain some insights into how the Milky Way first formed and learn a little more about cosmic noon. So far, the answers are looking... really weird.