What's The Dumbest Car On Sale Today?

If you were to ask me what my answer to this question would be — which you didn't, but I'm in charge — I'd probably say something like the Tesla Cybertruck. It's very obviously one of the dumbest vehicles on sale today, but that's too easy of an answer, and that's why I'm going to say the Toyota Mirai is the dumbest vehicle you can currently buy.

Please keep in mind that I don't think the Mirai is the worst car you can buy, because that's also the Cybertruck, but it is still incredibly dumb.

Sure, it's a nice-enough luxury sedan with good looks and a solid interior, but the fuel it runs on makes all of that a moot point. The Mirai famously runs on hydrogen, and there are exactly TK hydrogen fueling stations in the U.S., and most of those are grouped in one area of TK. That means the car is pretty much useless anywhere that isn't TK. If you want to take it on a road trip, too damn bad. You're never going to be going somewhere else that has a hydrogen fueling station. There's a reason that sales for Mirais are in the tank and they depreciate faster than you can finish this sentence.

Maybe one day hydrogen will catch on and the Mirai will make sense, but today certainly isn't that day. That's why I think the Mirai is the dumbest car currently on sale.

OK, that's enough of me yapping. I think it's time for you goons to head on down below and let everyone know what you consider to be the dumbest vehicle currently on sale. Don't hold back. The car companies aren't going to get mad at you. And, as always, if you tell me why you think a car is dumb, let me know why. I'll be handing out $15 Chili's gift cards to those who do.