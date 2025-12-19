Arizona Republican Wants To Get Rid Of Daylight Speed Limits On Rural Highways Because 'God Gave Us Free Will To Make Smart Or Stupid Decisions'

Many drivers with the need for speed lamented the demise of the "Montanabahn," the period between 1995 and 1999 when the daytime speed limit on many of Montana's highways was simply "reasonable and prudent." You could blow by a cop at triple digits, as long as you did it safely. Arizona State Representative Nick Kupper has introduced legislation that, if passed, would bring a similar law to the Grand Canyon State, reports Arizona Daily Independent, creating what I will call the Zonabahn on rural highways across the state.

House Bill 2059, the Reasonable and Prudent Interstate Driving (RAPID) Act, would permit the Arizona Department of Transportation to designate derestricted speed zones for non-commercial vehicles during daylight hours. You couldn't blast through Phoenix or Tucson, but most of Arizona's highways are outside densely populated areas and could qualify. A speed limit of 80 mph would apply overnight, which is still higher than the current 75 mph limit, boosting Arizona to the top of our list of states where drivers can hit the highest speeds. If passed, another proposal to allow speed limiters rather than license suspension for speeding offenses may no longer be relevant on these highways.

There are some conditions to go along with this deregulation. Highways eligible for derestriction must undergo annual safety audits to ensure they haven't become less safe. Drivers must remain in the right lane except to pass, which is already the law anyway. It is still possible to receive a speeding ticket in derestricted zones if the officer believes the speed is not reasonable or prudent under the current weather or traffic conditions, a driver's reaction time, and the vehicle's condition.

While Kupper isn't hoping for an increase in road casualties, he does believes in a style of legislation that can best be described as letting Jesus take the wheel, saying "God gave us free will to make smart or stupid decisions," according to AZ Central.