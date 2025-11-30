Truckers Say These Are The Best (And Worst) Highways In The U.S.

Major truck routes in the U.S. serve as a backbone for economic activities. They tend to span long distances and experience a high volume of commercial traffic, often resulting in congestion. However, while some roads have indeed proven to be a significant challenge to navigate, others are much less problematic.

To get a glimpse of both sides, we looked at how truckers had rated and ranked these roads. For the worst roads, we relied on data from the Overdrive Highway Report Card, which is a survey from truckers on the worst routes in various states. For the best roads, we looked at the ranking made by Trucker Path, which considered truck stop ratings, parking availability, and fuel prices, and which graded trucking routes on a point system. These points were awarded based on millions of inputs from truckers.

While these ratings may not be conclusive as to the state of the highways, they do reflect the shared opinions and first-hand experiences of some of the most frequent users of these roads. That said, here's what truckers say are the best and worst highways in the country.