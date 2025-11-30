Truckers Say These Are The Best (And Worst) Highways In The U.S.
Major truck routes in the U.S. serve as a backbone for economic activities. They tend to span long distances and experience a high volume of commercial traffic, often resulting in congestion. However, while some roads have indeed proven to be a significant challenge to navigate, others are much less problematic.
To get a glimpse of both sides, we looked at how truckers had rated and ranked these roads. For the worst roads, we relied on data from the Overdrive Highway Report Card, which is a survey from truckers on the worst routes in various states. For the best roads, we looked at the ranking made by Trucker Path, which considered truck stop ratings, parking availability, and fuel prices, and which graded trucking routes on a point system. These points were awarded based on millions of inputs from truckers.
While these ratings may not be conclusive as to the state of the highways, they do reflect the shared opinions and first-hand experiences of some of the most frequent users of these roads. That said, here's what truckers say are the best and worst highways in the country.
Worst: Interstate 70, Indiana
Indiana, as a whole, has gotten a bad reputation among truckers. The Midwestern state is a major transportation hub and sees a large number of trucks on a regular basis. But Interstate 70, in particular, has become known as an accident hotspot and a dangerous road for truck users in the U.S. In the survey by Overdrive, truckers rated it the worst highway overall.
The most common complaint by far for many truckers is its poor pavement conditions – an issue plaguing many of the world's most dangerous roads — followed by concerns about the lack of maintenance. In a comment to Overdrive, one trucker stated that the Ohio line to Indianapolis "never seems to stay smooth," while another highlighted the unbearable road and "potholes that'll kick the cruise control off."
The danger of Interstate 70 has also triggered warnings from state authorities. In 2019, the state police reported that 156 crashes had occurred on the road between the Illinois/Indiana line and Greencastle within just 5 months. The authority highlighted speeding as a major factor and urged road users to pay attention to speed limit signs.
Worst: Interstate 40 in Arizona and New Mexico
Running through several states, Interstate 40 is a very busy highway that sees a lot of traffic, including commercial vehicles and trucks. Over time, it has become known for its congestion and fatalities, especially the segments in New Mexico and Arizona.
In the Overdrive survey, 91% of New Mexico voters flagged Interstate 40 as the worst route in the state. While the pavement conditions and lack of maintenance were the biggest complaints, many drivers also highlighted the lack of good truck amenities, including truck stops and rest areas. Many also said the congestion is horrendous.
Furthermore, when Overdrive asked owner-operators at Shell Rotella's SuperRigs show which highway was the absolute worst in the U.S., nearly all mentioned Interstate 40 in Arizona. One trucker expressed that the road is poorly maintained, while another noted that it is "by far the worst road I have ever traveled." Unsurprisingly, it is ranked as the third most dangerous road in the Overdrive survey, just behind the segment in New Mexico. The road has been dubbed the deadliest highway in Arizona, averaging 35 fatal crashes every year.
Worst: Interstate 10, Louisiana
Interstate 10 is easily the worst road in Louisiana, but reports show it's also a top contender nationwide. Furthermore, some stretches of Interstate 10 even made our list of America's most congested highways. A study by Safer America revealed that within a 2-year period, there were a total of 121 fatal crashes on this road with 136 total fatalities. Truckers have voted this route the fourth-worst in the nation.
Given that the road connects four of the largest cities in Louisiana, it serves as a major route for tourists and truckers. It is, in fact, the most traveled highway in the state. But unfortunately, it keeps making headlines for the wrong reasons. Commuters who use the road frequently have described it as a "death trap."
The problem with Interstate 10 is largely due to the conditions of the road and the degree of maintenance. That's according to many of the truckers who gave their input in the Overdrive survey. However, data from Safer America shows that drunk drivers also contribute significantly to the problem.
Worst: Interstate 20, Louisiana
Interstate 20 is another major trucking route that runs through Louisiana, Northern Louisiana, to be precise. Although it experiences fewer crashes than Interstate 10, it remains one of the state's most hazardous routes. Safer America reported 49 total fatal crashes and 52 total fatalities from 2015 to 2017 on this road.
Truckers reporting to Overdrive voted Interstate 40 as the second-worst in the state and the fifth-worst overall, particularly citing pavement conditions as problematic. One of the comments described its conditions in Shreveport as "horrible," further stating that it "bounces everything off and rides rough for 20 miles."
It's also not uncommon for this road to face major traffic congestion due to accidents. Only a few months ago, there was a crash involving seven vehicles on the road, three of which were 18-wheelers. The crash led to the deaths of four people, while two were left critically injured.
Best: Interstate 90
Interstate 90 is a coast-to-coast highway covering more than 3,000 miles, the longest interstate in the United States. It cuts through major cities like Chicago, Boston, and Cleveland and serves as a critical route for many economic activities in the country. Despite being one of America's busiest highways, many truck drivers have come to love Interstate 90 for its ease, accessibility, and amenities. Trucker Path rates it as the best major trucking corridor with 93.5 points.
One of the allures of this road is that it features several iconic landmarks, from the Badlands National Park to the Devils Tower, the Akta Lakota Museum, and the Corn Palace. There are tons of rest stops for drivers traveling long miles at a stretch who need a place to rest from their journey.
Interstate 90 is not a flawless road, though. It's a long stretch, and it features some segments that are trickier than others, but for many truckers, it's still a top route. Speaking to Kota Territory News, Jeff Miller, a trucker of 40 years, said that Interstate 90 is one of the best roads in the country. "I spend more time up here than anywhere else," he said.
Best: Interstate 5
Interstate 5 lies along the West Coast of the country, running from the Mexican border to the Canadian border. It cuts through California, Oregon, and Washington, connecting major cities and population centers. According to Trucker Path's ranking, Interstate 5 sits in the second spot for the best trucking route in the country, with 92.97 points based on its parking availability, truck stops, and fuel price ratings provided by users.
This road has seen deliberate efforts at improvement over the years. In 2012, the segment through Oregon and California became the first interstate corridor with increased anti-idling technology. Electric vehicle charging stations every 40 to 60 miles were also introduced, along with power pedestals at truck stops and travel centers.
Many past projects have addressed traffic congestion on the highway. However, as the number of commuters and truckers on the road continues to increase, thanks to population growth, there are further plans for expansion on this road to make it even more accessible and easier to navigate.
Best: Interstate 44
Running from Wichita Falls, Texas, to St. Louis, Missouri, Interstate 44 serves as a significant west-to-east highway, connecting major distribution hubs. Trucks account for about 26.4% of the vehicle miles travelled on this road. So, while the road faces traffic challenges, it is also a major freight corridor and one that state authorities have invested in.
Truckers' ratings and reviews earned this highway the third spot on Trucker Path with an impressive 92.72 points. The route is home to several well-known truck stops, like the Big Cabin Truck Plaza and the Love's Travel Stop. The latter offers convenient amenities such as 24-hour diesel service, fast-food options, a convenience store, and designated trip parking areas.
While many opinions on forums don't entirely agree with Interstate 44's high rating and maintain that it is far from perfect, others believe that Interstate 44 remains one of the best highways in the country. As one Reddit user noted, "I-44 is one of the best I've been on. Even when there's road construction, it's done well and in a timely manner."
Best: Interstate 15
Located in the Western region of the country, Interstate 15 is a 1,433-mile-long road that runs through major urban areas in multiple states, including in California, Montana, and Utah. This road forms part of the CANAMEX corridor, a high-priority corridor serving as a key route for North American commerce.
Trucker Path ranked this road as the fourth best for truckers in the country with a rating of 92.25. While it is far from perfect, it does have a couple of things going for it, including its wealth of attractions. Along the highway, you can find the Palomar Mountain, Helena National Forest, Mojave National Preserve, and Valley of Fire State Park. Long-distance truckers may also find pleasure in the restaurants available along the way, such as the 94th Aero Squadron and Timberline Inn Restaurant. To have the best experience on the road, it's best to take regular breaks and make the most of the amenities and truck stops.
Best: Interstate 35
The fifth-ranked trucking corridor by Trucker Path is Interstate 35, with a rating of 92.2. Considered as the most crucial route in the whole of Texas, Interstate 35 contributes to as much as 49% percent of the state's GDP, which amounts to over a trillion dollars. Because of its critical role, Interstate 35 does see a number of heavy trucks and commercial vehicles on a daily basis. It is a key route, and it sees heavy traffic.
Trucker Path's rating suggests that this road, however, offers greater access to amenities than many trucking corridors in the U.S. That aside, efforts have also been made to reconstruct and widen the road. In Waco specifically, where there have been no improvements since the 1960s, a 2-year construction project seeks to improve traffic flow for commuters and truckers. It forms part of the broader efforts of the Texas Department of Transportation to develop the infrastructure on Interstate 35. So, it is expected that this highway will become even safer for truckers who regularly navigate it.