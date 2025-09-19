Truck Crash Causes Whopper Of A Candy Spill On New Jersey Highway

A sticky situation occurred on Interstate 80 in Knowlton Township, New Jersey, this week, reports NBC New York. A westbound semi-truck crashed into one parked on the side of the highway sometime After Eight. The impact tore open both trailers, spilling one trailer's sweet cargo of peanut M&Ms all over the road. While they may be designed to melt in your mouth, not in your hand, there's no sugar-coating how messy this situation was, as all westbound lanes had to be closed down.

While the Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Company #1 Station 41's Facebook post said that one truck rear-ended the other in a Crunch, photos show one side completely torn off the trailer carrying the candy, leaving it in far from mint condition. The crash looks more like a sideswipe where an Ice Breaker ripped the trailer open. At least it didn't Rolo over. While there were initial reports of a fire, there were no Hot Tamales on board after all.