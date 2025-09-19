Truck Crash Causes Whopper Of A Candy Spill On New Jersey Highway
A sticky situation occurred on Interstate 80 in Knowlton Township, New Jersey, this week, reports NBC New York. A westbound semi-truck crashed into one parked on the side of the highway sometime After Eight. The impact tore open both trailers, spilling one trailer's sweet cargo of peanut M&Ms all over the road. While they may be designed to melt in your mouth, not in your hand, there's no sugar-coating how messy this situation was, as all westbound lanes had to be closed down.
While the Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Company #1 Station 41's Facebook post said that one truck rear-ended the other in a Crunch, photos show one side completely torn off the trailer carrying the candy, leaving it in far from mint condition. The crash looks more like a sideswipe where an Ice Breaker ripped the trailer open. At least it didn't Rolo over. While there were initial reports of a fire, there were no Hot Tamales on board after all.
Two great trucks don't taste great together
The truck drivers, whom the police did not identify as Mike and Ike, refused treatment by Life Savers at the scene. Presumably, they weren't seriously hurt, so we can Snicker about the crash. Authorities turned their attention to the massive clean-up operation, during which the highway remained closed. At least Mounds of candy are easier to clean up than millions of bees, and it doesn't stink like 6,000 gallons of spilled milk. The loss of so many peanut M&M's is still worth crying over. Talk about a Candy Crush.
Firefighters finished with a Skittle help from their friends at the New Jersey State Police shortly after midnight, when the highway reopened. The cause of the crash is still undetermined, but the Smarties will figure it out. We're not sure what the cost of all the damage and lost merchandise was, but we're pretty sure it was over $100 Grand.