Which Automakers Need A Performance Brand?
While most of us won't be able to afford a hypercar, a performance trim is a far more approachable way to get our hands on a sporty vehicle. From Mercedes-AMG to Madzaspeed, there are a variety of options when considering performance models beyond the conventional sports car. There are hot hatches, sports sedans, and even performance SUVs. While the upgrades come at a premium, it's far more affordable than a Bugatti or Ferrari.
Which automaker should launch its own performance brand if it doesn't already have one? There's certainly room for improvement for America's automakers. Detroit's Big Three are covered for performance brands to a degree. Stellantis North America still has Street and Racing Technology. However, SRT currently offers only two models: the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and the Jeep Wrangler 392. Ford Racing has its line of Raptor off-roaders and the Explorer ST. Last but not least, General Motors has the Cadillac V-Series and Chevrolet Performance parts brand.
A brand that could be as hot as lava
My go-to choice is happily no longer an option. Genesis is the newest automaker to throw its hat into the performance brand ring. Hyundai's luxury offshoot launched its Magma performance program last year when it unveiled the GV60 Magma Concept at the New York Auto Show. The electric crossover is now entering production as the first official Magma model. To forge an image for the lava-colored brand, Genesis launched a factory Le Mans Hypercar team that will compete in the French endurance classic for the first time next year. As the cherry on top, a mid-engined V8 hypercar is in the works that will eventually spawn its own GT3 racing program.
Please share your recommendations in the comments section below. We can't promise you any royalties or consulting fees if an automaker takes your idea for a potential performance brand.