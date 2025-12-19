Which Automakers Need A Performance Brand?

While most of us won't be able to afford a hypercar, a performance trim is a far more approachable way to get our hands on a sporty vehicle. From Mercedes-AMG to Madzaspeed, there are a variety of options when considering performance models beyond the conventional sports car. There are hot hatches, sports sedans, and even performance SUVs. While the upgrades come at a premium, it's far more affordable than a Bugatti or Ferrari.

Which automaker should launch its own performance brand if it doesn't already have one? There's certainly room for improvement for America's automakers. Detroit's Big Three are covered for performance brands to a degree. Stellantis North America still has Street and Racing Technology. However, SRT currently offers only two models: the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and the Jeep Wrangler 392. Ford Racing has its line of Raptor off-roaders and the Explorer ST. Last but not least, General Motors has the Cadillac V-Series and Chevrolet Performance parts brand.