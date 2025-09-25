Time Vs. Mileage: What's More Important For An Oil Change?

Every time you get your oil changed, the shop slaps a sticker on your windshield. No, not those Faith Hope Love stickers. "Next service: 3,000 miles or 3 months." Most people glance at it once, then completely ignore the part about time. Right? After all, if the car's been parked more than it's been driven, how bad can the oil be?

Turns out, pretty bad. Oil doesn't just wear out from mileage. Oil can go bad just sitting in your engine. Exposure to oxygen causes oxidation; moisture sneaks in from condensation, causing corrosion; and the protective additives inside the oil start breaking down ... all of this even if the car hasn't left the driveway. If you only drive short trips — say, errands around town — the oil may never get hot enough to evaporate that water, which accelerates sludge formation. In some cases, a car with only 2,000 miles in six months can still be "due" for a change because the oil has chemically aged out.

That's why time-based intervals exist. A garage king Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with barely any mileage may still need fresh oil just like the daily-driven Honda Civic. Oil doesn't care if your odometer barely moved. It keeps aging anyway. So yes, months matter, even if your weekend car barely left the garage.