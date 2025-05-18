Is Topping Off Your Gas Tank Bad For Your Car?

Gas prices fluctuate like crazy, and there's no way around it unless you own a battery-electric vehicle and never go back to gasoline. Like any average driver, we want to save money on fuel, as well as time going back to the pump, so we may top off the tank now and then, and it's not like it's an unwritten rule of gas station etiquette not to.

Pumping gas is an easy chore, and most fuel pumps come with automatic shutoffs to allow drivers to pump in a lazy-like fashion. However, the automatic shutoff is there to tell drivers when their tank is full, while also serving as a warning. A fuel tank has a lot more parts to it than the average driver would think. In fact, topping off is just another common mistake car drivers can make that can destroy their engines. There are actually components that, if damaged, can lead to easily avoidable yet costly repairs.