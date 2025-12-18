Elon Musk Reportedly Using SpaceX Orders To Boost The Cybertruck's Dismal Sales

Some would say it's unethical for the CEO of one company to order a second company to prop up the first company's sales with unnecessary orders, but remember, this is Elon Musk we're talking about. Nothing about his actions over the past several years, and really, the entire time he's been at Tesla, suggests he cares one bit about ethics. Also, he's made sure SpaceX is stocked with enough loyalists that no one is going to push back when he tells them to do something. Especially since this scheme doesn't appear to be illegal.

It also says a lot about how terrible Cybertruck sales are for Musk to use SpaceX to juice end-of-year sales figures by, at most, 2,000 units. He was supposed to be selling 250,000 of them a year, not (maybe) 20,000. SpaceX's fleet of Cybertrucks probably did help clear out some excess inventory that would have been sitting on the balance sheet, but beyond that, it isn't doing much. It's not like there's that much of a difference in selling 21,000 Cybertrucks in a year instead of 19,000. It's still a total flop.

Plus, while we're at it, why does Elon care about Cybertruck sales in the first place? He already told us Tesla is now an AI and robotics company that will solve autonomy and soon sell a humanoid robot to every single person on earth. He already told investors who think of Tesla as a car company to sell their shares. Should he not just be focused on the robot that's supposedly going to turn Tesla into a $5 trillion company? Cybertruck sales are table stakes here, especially when Tesla's investors clearly don't care about the car business either.

Is it possible Elon might have exaggerated his claims that true, camera-only autonomy is just around the corner and that his robots are almost ready to replace human workers? No, that can't be right. Elon? Stretch the truth? I just can't believe it.