Tesla Recalls 63,000 Cybertrucks For Potentially Blinding Oncoming Drivers

Blinding LED lights are a scourge of roads the world over, and now an unexpected automaker is finally taking a stand against them: Tesla. The company issued a recall for 63,619 Cybertrucks to fix parking lights that could shine in excess of legal brightness limits, releasing a simple software update to dim the luminescence, though the recall raises another, more pertinent, question: Did Elon Musk really find over 63,000 suckers fans to buy one of these dumb trucks?

The recall covers Cybertrucks manufactured between November 13, 2023, and October 11, 2025 — functionally every Cybertruck built, as deliveries began in late November of 2023 and the recall was issued on October 14 of this year. Tesla found that its software was running the parking lights too intensely, brighter than allowed by law in the United States. The company states in the recall paperwork that the issue affects cars running "Software versions prior to 2025.38.3," though the 38.3 update's October 10 release date actually predates this recall notice.

Tesla has issued software versions 38.3.2 and 38.3.15 (seemingly in that order, for some reason) since the recall acknowledgement, which contain no documentation of a fix for the overly-bright lighting but may contain the fix as an undocumented change.